Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,272.06

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,272.06 and traded as high as $1,528.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,528.00, with a volume of 42,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £703.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,453.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,272.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

