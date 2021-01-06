More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $56,480.93

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $56,480.93 and approximately $3,861.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

