Mooncoin Trading 108.1% Higher Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 339% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 108.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00475460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,351,012,409 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

