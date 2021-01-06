Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.02

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 2349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,308,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

