Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,380.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,369.32 ($17.89), with a volume of 139029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,308.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Belinda Richards bought 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

