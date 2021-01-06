MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,337,880.93 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MDB traded down $20.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. 1,082,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
