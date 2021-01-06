MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,337,880.93 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $20.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. 1,082,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

