Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.00

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 9184300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

