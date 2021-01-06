Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lessened by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.12. 312,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

