Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,905 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.