Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.98

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Macquarie raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

