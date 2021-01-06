Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

