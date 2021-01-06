Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $413.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $367.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $247.60 and a 52 week high of $383.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.41 and its 200 day moving average is $339.05. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

