Mirrored Alibaba Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,200.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $45,200.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for $240.01 or 0.00682201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 12,332 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

