MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 5.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.74. 545,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 744,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

