Mimecast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,755 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,873,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,745.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

