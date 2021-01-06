Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 58,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56.

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.