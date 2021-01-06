MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $4.98 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

MiL.k can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

