MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

MOFG stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

