Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

