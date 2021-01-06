Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

