MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 9,477,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,840,322. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

