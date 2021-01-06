MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

