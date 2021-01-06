MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

