MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,068. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
