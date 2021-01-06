MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
NYSE:MGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,718. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
