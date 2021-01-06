MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:MGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,718. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

