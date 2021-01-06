MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,331. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

