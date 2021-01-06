Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.61

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 2242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.