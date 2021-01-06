Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

MEOH stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after buying an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

