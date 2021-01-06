Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.50

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$61.50 and last traded at C$61.35, with a volume of 66021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.28.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

