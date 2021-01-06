Meta Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Meta has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,890,395 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

