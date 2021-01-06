Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.30

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $14.94. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 158,804 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

