MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 263,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

