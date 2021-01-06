MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 263,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

