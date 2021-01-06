MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $59,834.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,415,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,279,188.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,001 shares of company stock worth $1,341,740. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

