Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $2,790,399.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,937,086.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,777,021. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,460. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

