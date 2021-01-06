Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 30397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

