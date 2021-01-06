Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.15

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.15 and last traded at C$50.43, with a volume of 162953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.45.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

