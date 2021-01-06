Max Property Group 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,781.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $975,622.33 and approximately $2,781.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005004 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001442 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005762 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

