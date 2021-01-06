Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$8.50 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

