Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.42

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 5285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

