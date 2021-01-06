Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) PT Raised to $4.00

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.69 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 102,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

