Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.59

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 680678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,053,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 85,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

