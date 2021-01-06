Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.68

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 15868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Materialise by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

