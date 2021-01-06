Matador Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,927% compared to the average daily volume of 128 put options.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

