MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.27

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 4410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Get MasTec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.