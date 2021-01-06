MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.27

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 4410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.
MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.
The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
