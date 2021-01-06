Masari (MSR) Hits Market Cap of $231,154.18

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $231,154.18 and $230.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

