Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.62

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.62 and last traded at $287.97, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

