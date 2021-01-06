Maro Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $9.73 million and $799,119.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 919,873,711 coins and its circulating supply is 462,848,555 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

