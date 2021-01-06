Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 52,959,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,226,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

