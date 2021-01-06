Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Trading Up 30.4%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH)’s stock price was up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 117,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 77,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 million and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

