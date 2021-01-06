Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 11th (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Malacca Straits Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 11th. Malacca Straits Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MLACU stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,847,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,353,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,984,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

